WhatsApp Is Testing a Paid ‘Plus’ Plan: Android Beta Users Spot New Personalisation Features, Pricing Still in Trial

A quiet experiment inside WhatsApp is hinting at the company’s next move- a small, optional subscription layer called WhatsApp Plus. It’s not a major overhaul of the app but it could change how some users personalise and use it. The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of Android users. It first surfaced through beta tracking by WABetaInfo, which regularly spots early builds before public release.

A paid layer, but not a paywall

Let’s clear the biggest concern first. WhatsApp is not putting basic messaging behind a paywall. Texts, calls, status updates - all of that remains free. The app’s core promise, including end-to-end encryption, stays untouched. WhatsApp Plus is being designed as an add-on, not a replacement. If you don’t subscribe, your app will work exactly the same as it does today.

What you actually get

The subscription is focused on personalisation and a bit of convenience. Early versions show:

More control over chats: Pin up to 20 chats (instead of just 3)

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Exclusive stickers: New packs, some with full-screen animated effects

Theme upgrades: Around 18 extra colours to change the app’s look

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Custom app icons: Multiple styles, from minimal to textured designs

Unique ringtones for incoming calls

Bulk settings tools: Apply changes across multiple chats at once

These are not essential features but for heavy users, especially those juggling many conversations, they could make everyday use smoother.

Pricing still being tested

Right now, there’s no fixed global price. Early tests suggest it will cost around €2.49/month in parts of Europe and roughly $29/month in Mexico, though this looks unusually high and may be a placeholder or regional test variation.

Billing follows a standard monthly subscription model via the Play Store, with auto-renewal. Users can cancel anytime, as long as it’s done before the next billing cycle.

Limited rollout, Android first