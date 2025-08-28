WhatsApp Launches AI-backed Writing Help Feature to Make Messaging Easier, Here’s How to Use It

Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to research labs or big tech demos; it’s slowly becoming part of everyday life, from photo editing apps to email suggestions. Now, WhatsApp is bringing AI into one of the most common digital habits: texting.

The chat company has announced Writing Help, a new AI-backed tool that assists users in drafting and polishing their messages. WhatsApp says the new tool will help users write texts that sound more professional, add a supportive tone or keep it casual. Writing Help provides AI-generated suggestions directly within the chat.

To use Writing Help, users simply start typing a message in a single chat or group chat and tap the new pencil icon. From there, the AI offers alternatives in different tones, which users can accept, tweak, or ignore completely. It’s meant to act like a digital co-writer for those moments when finding the right words takes a little extra effort.

WhatsApp stresses that this feature is built on Private Processing, a privacy-first technology that ensures neither Meta nor WhatsApp can read the messages or AI suggestions. All processing is designed to stay secure, and the company says independent audits by NCC Group and Trail of Bits back up its claims.

Like most AI additions, Writing Help is optional and off by default. Users can choose to enable it, and Meta says it will expand to more countries and languages over time. For now, the rollout begins in English, starting with the US and select regions. With Writing Help, WhatsApp is tapping into a trend that’s reshaping how people communicate: AI as a companion in everyday tasks.