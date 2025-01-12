WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Create AI Bots of Their Choice

WhatsApp recently launched a dedicated button for Meta AI in its Android and iOS app. The Meta-owned chat app may now be working on allowing users to create their personalised AI chatbots. These bots, powered by Meta AI, will target specific use cases and tasks, such as a bot for suggesting and fixing programming codes. It could be similar to how rival services such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini let their users create chatbots with a primary objective.

What is the new AI feature?

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on AI Character, its version of the AI chatbot creator to allow users to create Meta AI-powered chatbots. The tool is available as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.1.26, but beta testers still do not have access to it. There is also no clarity on whether WhatsApp plans to roll the feature out to the public or when. However, the AI Character, according to a screenshot in the report, will make the chatbot-creating process easier.

“What does your AI do and what makes it unique?” reads the description for the AI Character functionality, as seen in the screenshot. The suggestions for the AI Character include a bot for a seasoned chef, among others.

More WhatsApp features coming soon