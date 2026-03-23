WhatsApp May Soon Let You Chat With Others Without Sharing Your Number

WhatsApp is gearing up for one of the biggest changes in its history: the option to use usernames instead of phone numbers to connect with people and businesses. The feature is expected to start rolling out globally by June 2026, marking a fundamental shift in how the world’s most popular messenger thinks about identity and privacy.

What WhatsApp usernames will do

Under the new system, users will be able to reserve unique handles, much like Instagram or X, and share those instead of their mobile number when they want to start a chat or call. A WhatsApp spokesperson has already confirmed the plan, saying the company is “excited to bring usernames to WhatsApp in the future to help people connect with new friends, groups, and businesses without having to share their phone numbers.”

Both individuals and businesses are expected to be able to claim usernames, opening the door to simple, brand-style IDs such as “@HDFCBank” or “@BenClark” that can be printed on websites, packaging, or social profiles. For users, that means no more handing out personal numbers in large groups, classifieds, or online communities just to be reachable on WhatsApp.

Optional, not a forced overhaul

Crucially, WhatsApp is positioning usernames as an optional privacy feature, not a replacement for phone numbers. You’ll still need a mobile number to sign up and log in, but you’ll be able to hide it behind a handle in day-to-day conversations, especially in public or semi-public spaces.

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Reports also suggest WhatsApp is testing username reservation and availability checks in beta builds, along with extra safeguards such as a four‑digit “username key” that you can share along with your handle for added protection against random username spam.

A big privacy and discovery play

For a platform built on phone numbers, this is more than a cosmetic tweak. Usernames make it easier to discover and contact people and businesses without leaking personal contact details, and they bring WhatsApp closer to how other social and messaging apps already work. They also give Meta a cleaner way to onboard users who are wary of sharing their number in public, but still want WhatsApp to be their default messaging layer.