WhatsApp Reportedly Working on New 'Burn After Reading' Messages That Vanish Within Hours of Being Opened

WhatsApp is preparing to add a new layer of privacy control to its disappearing messages feature, allowing users to set messages to vanish immediately after a recipient reads them rather than on a fixed time schedule. As spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta on TestFlight, the feature introduces an "After reading" option alongside the existing time-based disappearing message settings, with messages disappearing 5 minutes, 1 hour, or 12 hours after being read.

This is distinct from WhatsApp's current disappearing messages system, which operates on fixed timers. A message set to disappear after 24 hours will vanish whether or not the recipient ever opens it. The new "After reading" option flips the logic: the countdown starts only when the message is actually read, not when it is sent.

Unread messages always disappear after 24 hours by default, so even if a recipient ignores a message entirely, it will not remain indefinitely in the conversation. This design prevents the awkward situation where a message meant to be temporary sits in someone's unread queue for weeks.

How It Works

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Users can configure the "After reading" option either as a default for all new chats or on a per-conversation basis. Once enabled, the recipient sees the message, reads it, and depending on the timer selected, the message vanishes anywhere from 5 minutes to 12 hours later. The sender is presumably notified that the message has been read, as with WhatsApp's existing read receipts, but the key difference is that the deletion trigger is tied to that read event rather than an arbitrary time window.

Why This Matters

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The feature addresses a tension in ephemeral messaging. Snapchat built its entire reputation on messages that disappear after being viewed, creating a cultural understanding that conversations there are impermanent and safer for sensitive information. WhatsApp's disappearing messages have always worked, but they default to time-based deletion, which can feel arbitrary. A message set to disappear in 24 hours might be deleted before someone reads it, or sit around for hours after being read.

The "After reading" option solves this more elegantly. It is particularly relevant for messages containing sensitive information such as passwords, personal details, or confidential work material, where the intent is for the information to exist only long enough for the intended recipient to use it, then vanish.

The feature is currently available to some beta testers, though a limited number of users may also have access through the App Store version. The feature is also available in WhatsApp's Android beta, suggesting a broader rollout is not far away.

Privacy Trade-offs