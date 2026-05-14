Meta Launches Incognito Chat, Side Chat Coming Soon: How to Use AI’s New Privacy Tools

As artificial intelligence transitions from a novelty search tool into a deeply personal "thinking space," Meta has announced a significant privacy overhaul for its AI services. The company is rolling out Incognito Chat and Side Chat, new features aimed at securing the increasingly sensitive data users share with digital assistants. The move comes as users move beyond basic queries, now frequently turning to AI for emotional support, medical inquiries, and financial planning. Meta’s new architecture aims to convince a skeptical public that their "private thoughts" remain just that—private.

Incognito Chat: "Off-the-Record" Intelligence

Incognito Chat for Meta AI (available on WhatsApp and the standalone Meta AI app) is designed to mirror the private browsing experience found in web browsers. The feature is powered by what Meta calls "Private Processing." According to the company, messages are processed within a protected technical environment that prevents even Meta from viewing the content.

The key features include Automatic Deletion wherein conversations are temporary by default, vanishing the moment the session ends. Unlike standard AI interactions, these chats are not stored in the user’s history and are not used to train future iterations of the AI model. Meta claims this system goes further than competitors like Anthropic by structurally blocking the company’s own ability to "see behind the curtain."

Side Chat: The Invisible Assistant

Meta also unveiled Side Chat, a tool designed for social utility within WhatsApp. This feature allows a user to summon the AI for help while in the middle of a conversation with another person—without that person ever knowing. For instance, a user can privately ask the AI to:

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Explain a complex term used in a group chat.

Draft a diplomatic response to a difficult message.

Fact-check a claim in real-time.

Because Side Chat also utilises Private Processing, the "ghost" conversation remains invisible to the contact on the other end and is not recorded in the main chat transcript.

Deployment:

Incognito Chat and Side Chat are expected to roll out globally over the coming months. Users will likely see a dedicated "Incognito" toggle within the Meta AI interface as the update reaches their region.

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How to Use Incognito Chat

Incognito Chat is designed for "off-the-record" sessions where no history is stored. This is ideal for sensitive questions you don't want appearing in your chat list later.

Step 1: Open a one-on-one chat with Meta AI on WhatsApp or the standalone app.

Step 2: Look for the new "Incognito" icon or toggle (typically located at the top of the chat or within the mode selector).

Step 3: Once activated, the chat interface will change themes to indicate you are in a private session.

Step 4: Conduct your conversation. The moment you close the chat or end the session, all messages are automatically deleted and purged from Meta’s servers.

How to Use Side Chat

Side Chat acts as a private "ghost" assistant that you can summon while inside an existing conversation with another person.

Step 1: Open any individual or group chat on WhatsApp.

Step 2: Trigger the AI sidebar (likely through a long-press on a message or a dedicated Side Chat button in the message bar).

Step 3: Type your query, such as "Draft a polite way to say no to this invite" or "What does this term mean?"

Step 4: The AI’s response appears in a private overlay that only you can see. The other participants in the chat will have no indication that you are consulting the AI.