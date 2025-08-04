WhatsApp Starts Testing Group-Only Status Updates in Latest Android Beta: Here’s What It Means for You

WhatsApp is quietly rolling out a new feature in its latest Android beta (version 2.25.22.11), and it’s something group chat users are going to appreciate. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that tracks all WhatsApp-related updates, some beta testers are now seeing the option to create and share status updates that are visible only to members of a specific group without tagging the group or changing privacy settings.

Unlike regular statuses that go out to all your contacts or require manually selecting who sees them, this new feature is built right into the group itself. It lives in the group info screen, giving users a shortcut to post a quick update that everyone in the group can view.

The feature is designed to help save users from going back and forth between privacy settings or tagging the entire group in a regular status. These group-only statuses disappear after 24 hours, just like regular ones that are ephemeral, so they’re perfect for time-sensitive updates like meeting reminders, schedule changes, or event notes. They show up in the Updates tab too, but they remain visible only to members of that specific group.

Some Android beta testers have already started seeing this feature, and WhatsApp is expected to roll it out to more people in the coming weeks. If you’re in a busy group and tired of your important messages getting lost in the noise, this small but thoughtful update could make your life a lot easier.