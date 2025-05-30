WhatsApp Status Receives Major Update: Check What's New

WhatsApp has rolled out new updates to its popular Status feature, allowing more customisations and access to creative tools as the company continues to transform the app into a personal space. The new update, the company said, lets users share daily moments and special events with more creativity and showcases a personality to stand out from the crowd. Here is what WhatsApp users should know.

WhatsApp Status features

The Meta-owned chat app has launched as many as four new features as part of the new update for Status.

— Layout: You can now combine up to six photos into a single collage and arrange each grid using new editing tools and then post it as a WhatsApp Status.

— Music: WhatsApp rolled out the ability to add music to Status updates earlier this month, but the new update brings features such as a music sticker to reflect the mood.

— Photo Stickers: You can now turn any photo into a sticker and adjust its size before you post it as a Status. A sticker can also be added to a photo or a video in Status.

— Add Yours: Instagram’s popular Add Yours tool is now available on WhatsApp, letting you share a photo to invite friends to start a trend or join a conversation. The “Add Yours” sticker creates a thread, and every Status update posted to it can be shared by the creator of the trend.

WhatsApp Status feature rollout

WhatsApp said the new tools for Status will start rolling out soon. While an exact date is not clear, the company said it aims to reach every user in the coming months.

How to update