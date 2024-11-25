Published 13:21 IST, November 25th 2024
WhatsApp Web Goes Down, Users Report Issues in Chatting
According to Downdetector, the online website disruption tracking platform, WhatsApp Web users began reporting issues on Monday morning in India.
Advertisement
WhatsApp Web – the web-based messaging service from the Meta-owned company – appears to be facing an outage, impacting several users who took to different social media platforms to report various disruptions. Users said they could not send messages or connect with the WhatsApp web servers. The outage began around 9 AM but aggravated after over an hour.
According to Downdetector, the online website disruption tracking platform, WhatsApp Web users began reporting issues on Monday morning in India, highlighting disruptions in accessing the chatting app's Web version on any browser. At the time of writing, 57 per cent of users reported issues in accessing WhatsApp Web, while 34 per cent flagged an outage in the app. However, whether the Android app is impacted or the iOS counterpart is unclear.
What has WhatsApp said?
Since the outage began a few hours back in India, the reasons are unknown currently. Meta or WhatsApp has not acknowledged the outage yet, hinting that it may not be severe and could be fixed soon.
Previous outages
While WhatsApp Web users in India expressed frustration over the unavailability of chatting services on a Monday morning, this is not the first time Meta's popular chatting app has experienced issues. Earlier this year, WhatsApp was down for hours, impacting thousands of users who said they could not send or receive messages, view or post Status updates, and even change their profile pictures.
WhatsApp's upcoming features
While outages are common with internet services, WhatsApp regularly updates its services across platforms to give users new ways to connect and chat with other users. The messaging platform recently announced a feature that allows users to save a contact from linked devices. Previously, users could add a contact only through WhatsApp's mobile apps, but the latest feature adds the ability to do so on the web, as well as other platforms where their accounts are linked.
13:01 IST, November 25th 2024