WhatsApp Web Outage in India: Login Complaints Surge - Is It Finally Fixed Now?

New Delhi: WhatsApp Web users across India woke up to a frustrating disruption on Friday morning, with hundreds reporting login failures and syncing problems. The outage, which began in the early hours, left many unable to scan QR codes and link their devices, cutting them off from WhatsApp Web, the desktop app on macOS, and even iPadOS.

WhatsApp Web is the browser‑based extension of the popular messaging app that allows users to send and receive messages from their computer by linking it to their phone through a QR code. It is widely used by professionals and students who prefer typing on a larger keyboard and managing chats alongside other tasks. When WhatsApp Web goes down, users face serious inconveniences - they cannot log in, sync chats, or access conversations across devices. For those who depend on it for work communication, even a short outage can disrupt productivity and cause delays.

Complaints Surge Across Platforms

Reports of problems started spiking on Downdetector around 8:54 am IST. By 10 am, more than 100 users had flagged issues, suggesting the disruption was not just a brief glitch. According to outage data, 62 percent of users reported problems with the website, 25 percent with the app, and 13 percent with login.

Social Media Reaction

As the outage dragged on, users took to X to vent their anger. One user posted: “Is WhatsApp for everyone down?! Been an hour of logging in on iPhone and linked devices.” Another wrote: “WHATSAPP WEB ERROR I CAN’T WORK.” The complaints highlighted how dependent people have become on WhatsApp’s multi‑device linking feature, which relies heavily on QR code scanning.

What Outage Data Showed

Tracking platforms confirmed that login failures were the most common issue, with some data showing as many as 73 percent of reports focused on login errors around 12:30 pm IST. Chat syncing problems and QR code scanning failures were also widely reported.

Service Appears Restored

However, the situation seems to have improved by now. Republic is facing no such issues with the app at the time of writing this article. While WhatsApp has not issued an official statement on the cause of the disruption, the service now appears to be functioning normally across devices.