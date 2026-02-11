WhatsApp Web Set to Get Voice and Video Calling: Beta Tests Expand, 16-Participant Limit Likely | Image: WabetaInfo

WhatsApp is preparing one of its most significant upgrades to its browser-based platform: voice and video calling directly within WhatsApp Web. The feature, long confined to the mobile app and official desktop clients, is now being tested in beta, signalling Meta’s intent to make the web version a full-fledged communication tool.

Beta Rollout Begins

- One-on-one calls first: Early access is rolling out to beta testers, enabling private voice and video calls directly from Chrome, Safari, and Firefox.

- Encryption maintained: Calls are end-to-end encrypted using Signal’s protocol, ensuring the same security standards as mobile and desktop.

- Screen sharing included: Video calls will support screen sharing, a feature that makes WhatsApp Web more versatile for collaboration.

Group Calling on the Horizon

- 16-participant cap: Reports suggest group calls will support up to 16 participants, a practical limit for families, friends, and small teams.

- Scheduling and links: Meta is experimenting with call scheduling and sharable meeting links, features that could position WhatsApp Web as a lightweight alternative to Zoom or Google Meet.

Until now, WhatsApp Web has been primarily a messaging companion. By adding calling features, Meta is lowering the barrier for users who prefer browser-native tools over installing apps. The move could reshape how WhatsApp is used in professional and casual contexts, especially for those who rely on cross-device flexibility.