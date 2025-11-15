WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Message People on Other Apps in Europe

WhatsApp has announced it will roll out interoperability in Europe soon. | Image: Pexels

WhatsApp is preparing to launch “third‑party chats” in the European Union, allowing users who opt in to exchange messages with people on other messaging apps that choose to interoperate under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The rollout will start on Android and iOS in Europe, with support for core formats like text, images, videos, voice notes, and files; group chats with third‑party users are slated for a later phase. This change is optional, can be turned on or off in settings, and is designed to preserve end‑to‑end encryption that matches WhatsApp’s security standards.

What this means

Cross‑app messaging: EU users will be able to chat with contacts on participating third‑party apps directly from WhatsApp after opting in.

Phased launch: One‑to‑one chats and media come first; group messaging with third‑party users is planned once partner apps are technically ready.

Mobile only initially: Interoperable chats will work on iOS and Android first, with desktop/web support expected later.

Advertisement

How it works

Opt‑in setup: A new section in settings will explain third‑party chats and let users enable the feature; chats can live in a separate folder or a combined inbox.

Security model: Third‑party services must implement end‑to‑end encryption at a level compatible with WhatsApp’s protocols and pass technical onboarding.

Advertisement

Clear labelling: Conversations with external apps will be marked, and users will be notified as new third‑party integrations become available.

What’s included at launch

Supported: Text, images, videos, voice messages, and document/file sharing in one‑to‑one conversations.

Not supported yet: Status, stickers, disappearing messages, and advanced WhatsApp‑specific features may be unavailable across third‑party chats at first.

Who can use it

EU region only (for now): The DMA compels large platforms to offer interoperability in the European Economic Area. WhatsApp has not announced availability outside Europe yet.

Partners: Initial integrations will be limited to apps that meet encryption and compliance requirements, with BirdyChat and Haiket the first ones to support interoperability. More services are expected to join over time.

Why it matters

User choice: Interoperability means fewer app switches to reach friends and family who use different services.

Market impact: This is a landmark enforcement of the DMA and may set practical standards for secure cross‑app messaging that other regions could eventually adopt.