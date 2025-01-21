WhatsApp Working to Let Users Add Music to Their Status Posts

WhatsApp could soon let users add music to their Status updates. The Meta-owned chat app is working on the ability to add music to ephemeral posts similar to Instagram Stories. The new feature is currently available as part of WhatsApp’s beta testing, which means a handful of users registered as testers have access to it.

The screenshots shared by WhatsApp watchdog WABetaInfo show a new music note icon next to customisation tools, available when composing a Status post. Tapping the icon will open a library of songs and music pieces. However, the tool appears to be showing an error, possibly because it is in testing.

How will the feature work?

According to the report, the feature’s imminent release “aligns” with Meta’s expanded partnership with Universal Music Group, which owns a large number of popular songs from famous artists. WhatsApp’s music catalogue could be the same as Instagram’s, meaning users could find new and trending songs easily. Users can add music to photos and videos in their Status updates. While the music duration for a video will be decided based on the video’s length, it will be restricted to up to 15 seconds for photos.

The upcoming feature will likely work similarly to Instagram’s tool to add music to Stories. However, it is unclear whether viewers of a Status update with music in it can use the same music in their updates. What else is also unclear is whether users can upload their music to their Status updates.

When will it be available?