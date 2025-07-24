WhatsApp’s New Message Reminder Feature Can Prove to be A Big Deal If You Keep Forgetting Things

If you have ever starred a WhatsApp message and then completely forgotten about it, then there is good news for you. WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows you to set reminders for messaging. The chat app is testing a new feature called “Remind Me” that lets you set reminders for communications. In short, you won’t have to sift through a wave of chats to find one critical line someone sent you weeks ago ‘

Here's How It Works

According to WaBetaInfo, the chat app’s latest beta version shows that users can now long-press any message, choose “Remind Me,” and then specify when they want to be reminded, whether it is in 2 hours, 8 hours, 24 hours or at a time of their choosing. You can quickly discover a message with a reminder since it will have a little bell icon next to it.

When the set time arrives, WhatsApp will send out a notification containing the message, the sender, and a short preview of what it says. It's just like any other notification, only smarter. WhatsApp also wants to remind you about messages you missed. That's not all, though. WhatsApp is also trying out reminders that pop up before chats you could have missed on purpose. The app could send you occasional warnings about unread messages from people you talk with a lot. This will help you catch up on conversations you missed without feeling too busy. This might be quite helpful for people who have to deal with family groups, professional chats, and personal messaging all at once.