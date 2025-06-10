Which iPhones Will Support iOS 26? Apples Releases Full List

Apple releases full list of iPhone which will support iOS 26. | Image: Screengrab, Apple

California: Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 26, a big leap from current iOS 18, unifying the UI across its devices. With iOS 26, Apple introduced its biggest ever update to the UI with liquid glass touch, redesigning several apps, and adding tons of unique and productive features.

Apple has introduced new features and designs to multiple applications including Phone, Photos, iMessage, Apple Music, Wallet, Maps, CarPlay, FaceTime, Lockscreen, Games, Accessibility, Family, audio records, reminders, Airpods, Clock, journal among others.

Apple has also announced a host of new Apple Intelligence features and its deep and smooth integration with other Apps.

Besides, iOS 26, Apple has also announced watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, macOS and iPad OS.

Which iPhones will support iOS 26?

Last year, Apple announced iOS 18 and the new software update supported all iPhone models starting from iPhone 10 series and above. However this fall, Apple has pulled the iOS update support for iPhone 10, XS, XR, XS Max.

Therefore, the new iOS 26 will support all the iPhone models from iPhone 11 and later models.

Below is the cumulative list of all the iPhones that will support iOS 26