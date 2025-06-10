Republic World
Updated 10 June 2025 at 01:08 IST

Which iPhones Will Support iOS 26? Apples Releases Full List

Apple has announced iOS 26 with liquid glass UI refresh, multiple redesigned apps, and a host of new features. Check out which iPhones will be eligible to receive iOS 26 update.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
apple iOS 26 supported devices
Apple releases full list of iPhone which will support iOS 26. | Image: Screengrab, Apple

California: Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 26, a big leap from current iOS 18, unifying the UI across its devices. With iOS 26, Apple introduced its biggest ever update to the UI with liquid glass touch, redesigning several apps, and adding tons of unique and productive features.

Apple has introduced new features and designs to multiple applications including Phone, Photos, iMessage, Apple Music, Wallet, Maps, CarPlay, FaceTime, Lockscreen, Games, Accessibility, Family, audio records, reminders, Airpods, Clock, journal among others.

Apple has also announced a host of new Apple Intelligence features and its deep and smooth integration with other Apps.

Besides, iOS 26, Apple has also announced watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, macOS and iPad OS. 

Which iPhones will support iOS 26?

Last year, Apple announced iOS 18 and the new software update supported all iPhone models starting from iPhone 10 series and above. However this fall, Apple has pulled the iOS update support for iPhone 10, XS, XR, XS Max.

Therefore, the new iOS 26 will support all the iPhone models from iPhone 11 and later models. 

Below is the cumulative list of all the iPhones that will support iOS 26

  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Published 10 June 2025 at 01:08 IST