Who Is Ragini Das? Entrepreneur Who Was Rejected by Google in 2013 Appointed As Head of Startups at Google India

Entrepreneur Ragini Das, best known as the co-founder of the women’s networking platform Leap.club, has come full circle as she’s now the Head of Startups at Google India, more than a decade after being rejected by the company in her final interview round in 2013.

Calling it a “full circle” moment, Ragini wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Life really does come full circle.”

Announcing her new role, she said her focus will be on helping India’s startup ecosystem grow by connecting founders with the right resources. “We’re on a mission to support thriving startups around the world by connecting them to the right people, products, and best practices to help them grow,” she said.

From Zomato to Leap.club to Google

Ragini’s career reflects a decade-long journey through some of India’s most dynamic business environments. After completing her Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Lancaster University, she began her career at Trident Group in 2012, where she handled marketing operations across domestic and international markets.

She then joined Zomato in 2013, where she spent six years in various leadership roles across sales, partnerships, and growth. As part of the Zomato Gold founding team, Ragini played a key role in expanding the subscription service across 10 international markets, including Australia, Indonesia, and Qatar.

In 2020, she co-founded Leap.club, a professional networking platform aimed at helping women build meaningful connections, access mentorship, and advance in their careers. Over five years, the platform grew into a thriving community of thousands before winding down operations in mid-2025.

A Strategic Appointment for Google India

Ragini’s appointment comes at a time when Google is expanding its startup partnerships in India, particularly in emerging areas such as AI, climate tech, and deep tech. With her experience in scaling communities and products, Ragini is expected to strengthen Google’s efforts to nurture early-stage companies and founders through accelerator programs and ecosystem support.

Her journey from being rejected by Google to now leading its startup initiatives underscores the fast-changing trajectory of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the new generation of leaders shaping it.