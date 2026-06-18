Who Was Joshua Baer? Austin Startup Champion and Tech Millionaire Dies in Texas Plane Crash

Joshua Baer, one of the most influential figures in Austin’s startup ecosystem and the founder of Capital Factory, has died after a private jet crashed during an attempted emergency landing in Laredo, Texas. He was 50.

Baer was among six people aboard a Cessna 680A business jet that went down near Loop 20 in Laredo late Tuesday night. While five passengers survived, authorities confirmed that Baer did not make it out alive.

The aircraft crashed around 10 p.m. local time after reportedly experiencing mechanical problems. According to local officials, the jet was trying to reach safety when it descended onto a highway, striking a vehicle before bursting into flames.

Videos recorded by motorists quickly spread online, showing dramatic rescue efforts as bystanders rushed toward the wreckage to help passengers before emergency crews arrived. The driver of the vehicle hit by the plane was injured but is reported to be in stable condition.

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Startup Community Mourns a Key Builder

Baer’s death marks a major loss for the Texas technology community. Through Capital Factory, he helped launch, mentor and connect thousands of entrepreneurs, investors and startup founders over the last two decades.

Founded in 2009, Capital Factory grew into one of the most influential startup accelerators in the United States. The Austin-based organization became a hub where founders could access mentorship, funding opportunities and networking connections to turn ideas into businesses.

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His impact on the local tech scene earned him a reputation as the “godfather of Austin startups,” a title widely used by entrepreneurs who benefited from his guidance.

From Arts to Entrepreneurship

Interestingly, Baer’s career did not begin in technology.

He initially worked in the art world, including a stint at New York’s White Columns gallery. Later, he launched his own gallery and published a newsletter focused on the art industry.

His move into technology came in the mid-1990s while studying at Carnegie Mellon University. During that period, he launched his first startup, beginning a journey that would eventually make him one of Texas’ best-known startup advocates.

Over the following years, Baer built a reputation not only as an entrepreneur but also as someone committed to helping others start companies. That mission ultimately led to the creation of Capital Factory.

What Caused the Crash?

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the accident.

Early information suggests the jet encountered serious technical difficulties before the crash. According to Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez, the pilot informed air traffic controllers that the aircraft was experiencing low fuel and a power-related issue.

Sanchez said communication between the aircraft and the control tower was eventually lost.

“They had mechanical issues and they lost communication with the tower,” Sanchez told reporters, adding that the crash occurred shortly afterward.

Federal aviation authorities have launched an investigation. While preliminary findings point to an attempted emergency landing, a final report identifying the cause could take months to complete.