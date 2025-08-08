Why Apple Is Suing This New Movie Theatre Chain in San Francisco

The most famous Apple in the IT world is getting into the movie business, but not in the way you may think. Apple Inc. is suing Apple Cinemas for using its name and logo to trick customers and ride on the tech company's global brand.

The fight happened only a few months after Apple Cinemas established a new store in San Francisco. Jessica Robitaille, the chain's Director of Operations, said in an interview that the San Francisco theatre opens many opportunities with big plans on the cards for the company. But Apple seems unhappy with chain’s enormous plans. The iPhone company claims it first submitted a cease-and-desist letter in December 2024. Then, it wrote warnings to the landlords of the theatres in San Francisco and Danville, telling them not to rent to the theatre company.

Apple says that none of those letters were responded to. Now, the corporation wants a jury trial, money damages, and a court order that stops Apple Cinemas from using any name or trademark that could weaken the tech brand's identity. People who follow the business know that Apple was involved in a similar legal struggle decades ago. Apple Corps, the Beatles' multimedia company, sued the computer maker in 1978 for trademark rights. The fight went on for three settlements, costing Apple millions of dollars, before the two sides ultimately made peace in 2007. Apple is the one protecting its territory this time, though. The stakes are more than just the box office; the firm wants to protect one of the most well-known brand names in the world from what it calls "consumer confusion."