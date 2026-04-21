Why Did Tim Cook Tell Employees 'Now Is The Right Time To Exit' In a Memo

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that he will step down from his role this summer, transitioning into the position of Executive Chairman. In a heartfelt internal memo, Cook explained why “now is the right time” to exit the CEO role after 15 years at the helm, marking the most significant leadership change at Apple since Steve Jobs entrusted him with the position in 2011.

Cook’s message to staff was both reflective and forward‑looking. He recalled the emotional moment when Jobs asked him to take on the responsibility of leading Apple, describing it as a daunting challenge. Yet, he emphasised that Apple’s enduring values - simplicity, innovation, excellence, and a commitment to enriching lives - have remained the company’s guiding principles throughout his tenure. These values, he said, are bigger than any individual and continue to animate Apple’s culture today.

The timing of his departure, Cook explained, is rooted in optimism. “I have never been more optimistic about Apple’s future,” he wrote, pointing to the company’s extraordinary roadmap and its ability to break new ground on bold ideas. He stressed that Apple is entering a new era of innovation and that the leadership transition is part of a carefully considered plan.

Central to that plan is the appointment of John Ternus, Apple’s hardware chief, as the new CEO. Cook praised Ternus as a visionary leader with integrity and passion for Apple, noting that he is the right person to guide the company into its next chapter. Cook assured employees that he will remain CEO through the summer to work closely with Ternus, ensuring a smooth transition.

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Importantly, Cook made clear that his departure from the CEO role does not mean leaving Apple. As Executive Chairman, he will continue to play a major role in shaping the company’s future. He outlined his responsibilities in this new position, which include supporting Ternus, engaging with global policymakers, and offering strategic guidance whenever needed. In essence, Cook will retain significant influence over Apple’s direction, even as he steps aside from day‑to‑day leadership.

The memo also carried a deeply personal note of gratitude. Cook thanked Apple’s executive team for their brilliance and friendship, and he addressed all employees directly, calling them “the most remarkable people in the world.” He credited them for making Apple a special place and for building its success together. Apple has scheduled a town hall meeting at the Steve Jobs Theater to discuss the transition further.