Will AI Kill Jobs? Government Data Says Otherwise: What You Should Know

India's AI talent base is expected to grow from about 6 to 6.5 lakh professionals to more than 12.5 lakh by 2027. | Image: Reuters

Amid Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshaping industries worldwide, the fear of mass unemployment has also become a familiar refrain. In a year-ender note released on Tuesday, the government highlighted that Artificial Intelligence is often seen as a threat to jobs, but in reality, it is creating new kinds of opportunities.

Busting the myth, it cited NASSCOM's report titled "Advancing India's AI Skills", and said, India's AI talent base is expected to grow from about 6 to 6.5 lakh professionals to more than 12.5 lakh by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent.

AI is driving demand in areas such as data science, data curation, AI engineering, and analytics. "As of August 2025, around 8.65 lakh candidates have enrolled or trained in various emerging technology courses, including 3.20 lakh in AI and Big Data Analytics," it said.

It highlighted the FutureSkills PRIME launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that aimed to prepare the workforce for the future. It is a national programme focused on reskilling and upskilling IT professionals in 10 new and emerging technologies, including AI.

Advertisement

"As of August 2025, more than 18.56 lakh candidates had signed up on the FutureSkills PRIME portal, and over 3.37 lakh had successfully completed their courses," it said.

The report also mentioned how AI is reshaping governance and public service delivery. As per the Supreme Court of India, under e-Courts Project Phase III, modern technologies are being integrated to make the justice system more efficient and accessible, it said.

Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence and its subsets, such as Machine Learning, Optical Character Recognition, and Natural Language Processing, are being used in translation, prediction, administrative efficiency, automated filing, intelligent scheduling, and communication through chatbots, it added.