Windows 10 Support Ends Soon—But Here’s How You Can Use It Free for One More Year | Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is officially pulling the plug on Windows 10 support this October, which means no more updates, no new features, and mainly no safety net for the millions still running the old OS. The company is making it clear- it’s time to upgrade. Either invest in a new device running Windows 11 or check if your current PC is eligible for the upgrade.

“Windows 10 will reach the end of support on October 14, 2025. The current version, 22H2, will be the final version of Windows 10, and all editions will remain in support with monthly security update releases through that date. Existing LTSC releases will continue to receive updates beyond that date based on their specific lifecycles,” the company wrote in a blog post.

However, the Redmond giant has quietly thrown users a surprise extension, and it is free. Windows 10 users now have an option to extend support for their systems for an additional 12 months, completely free.

What’s The Catch?

If you thought this was an upgrade loophole, then you are wrong- it’s not. It’s a stay-put-and-stay-safe option. The catch? You need to collect 1,000 points through the Microsoft Rewards program to avail extended support for your system. You earn these points by doing things like searching with Bing, shopping on the Microsoft Store, playing Xbox games, and completing small tasks. Another option is to back up all your data to the Windows Backup Cloud app, but OneDrive has a 5GB limit, which will quickly run out, and then you will need to purchase a subscription to continue.

Microsoft also offers a paid Extended Security Updates program, wherein you can pay the company an amount to get major security updates for your system. While these updates will protect your system from online threats, they won’t get you any new features or support. The program costs $30 per year for personal users. You can also install a good antivirus on your PC and keep your software updated.