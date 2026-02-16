Global X Outage: Users Met with Blank Feeds and "Something Went Wrong" Errors

Users of X (formerly Twitter) are reporting widespread service disruptions across platforms. According to outage tracking site Downdetector, problem reports have spiked in the last 24 hours, with most issues linked to the website (48 percent) and the mobile app (45 percent). A smaller share of users, around 6 percent, reported login difficulties.

The outage appears to be affecting users globally, with complaints surfacing about difficulties in posting tweets, accessing timelines, and using app features. Downdetector noted that it only registers an incident when the number of reports is significantly higher than usual, which has been the case today. The disruption is characterised by a recurring error message stating, "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot," which appears when users attempt to refresh their "For You" or "Following" feeds. The screengrab highlights the platform-side failure where the interface remains functional, but the backend fails to retrieve or display any new content, leaving timelines completely blank.