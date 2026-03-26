Is X Down or Is It Just Me? Twitter Outage Leaves Users Facing Feed, Login and Posting Issues

X is facing technical issues once more, with thousands of users reporting problems in the past 24 hours. According to outage tracker Downdetector, reports began spiking around 3 pm yesterday and continued through the night, peaking at several hundred complaints. Users at the time of writing this article are also facing issues while accessing the social media platform.

The most common issues flagged include trouble with the mobile app (38%), problems accessing the feed/timeline (37%), and difficulties with the website (13%).

This marks the second outage in just two days, leaving many frustrated users unable to scroll timelines or post updates.

X has not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the disruption.