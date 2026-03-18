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  • X (Formerly Twitter) Down Again, Users Report Issues With App and Website

Updated 18 March 2026 at 20:34 IST

X (Formerly Twitter) Down Again, Users Report Issues With App and Website

Elon Musk-owned social network has suffered another outage, causing severe disruptions on the website and the app.

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X, Twitter
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X (formerly Twitter) has suffered another outage, which likely began at around 8.30 pm IST, according to Downdetector. The downtime has seemingly caused the website to stop responding across browsers, while the X app on Android and iOS is failing to load content. The outage appears to be impacting users in India currently, per the data.

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Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 18 March 2026 at 20:34 IST