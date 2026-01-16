Updated 16 January 2026 at 20:53 IST
X (Formerly Twitter) Goes Down Three Days After Global Outage
Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) is once again facing downtime, impacting thousands of users worldwide.
X, formerly Twitter, faces global outage again. | Image: Representational image
X (formerly Twitter) has run into another outage within three days of a widespread disruption that impacted the social media network's mobile app globally. According to the internet outage watchdog, Downdetector.com, the outage reports began to peak at around 8:30 pm IST, with users flagging major issues with the app. Due to the downtime, users have reported not being able to access the news feeds, while the X servers are also apparently acting up.
