X (Formerly Twitter) Services Restored After Brief Outage That Impacted Thousands

X (formerly Twitter) was restored after a brief outage that left thousands of users unable to access the platform or load timelines, according to outage reports tracked by third‑party monitoring services and user posts. With service returning, the disruption appeared to be temporary, though the company did not immediately provide a detailed public explanation for what caused the downtime.

What happened

Users reported problems accessing X across regions, with many stating that the app failed to refresh timelines or load posts, while others encountered login and connection errors during the disruption. Reports on Downdetector.com also spiked around 7:45 pm IST, a common early signal when widely used platforms experience partial downtime or service degradation. The X app was severely impacted, with reports mentioning issues loading the feed, posting updates, and accessing Direct Messages (DMs). X's website and servers were also facing downtime during the outage.

When services returned

Within a short window, user reports began to decline as feeds started loading again and posting functionality resumed for many accounts, indicating the incident was resolved or largely mitigated. The internet service disruption watchdog shows the outage began to cease at around 8:10 pm IST. As with many short-lived platform outages, some users may have continued to see intermittent issues while systems fully stabilised.

What X has (and hasn’t) said

X has not shared a specific root-cause explanation in the immediate aftermath through a social media post. Since the outage was not widespread and the services recovered after a brief time, a statement is unlikely. However, X has previously stated the causes behind long outages, mostly reassuring users of quick resolution and restoration of services in impacted markets.

