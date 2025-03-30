X Goes Down, App Users Are Worst Hit

Elon Musk previously said a large group or a country is likely behind the cyberattack on X. | Image: X

X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing a outage, preventing users from accessing their feeds on Elon Musk-owned social media platform. According to the internet disruption watchdog Downdetector, users of the X app on Android and iOS appear to be severely hit by the outage, the reports of which began to spike after 7:15 pm IST. X's website, however, seems to be working with intermittent glitches. The company has not acknowledged the outage yet.

Downdetector shows the disruptions in X's services began late on Sunday, impacting users across the world. According to the data, more than 57 per cent of reports came from the app, followed by 28 per cent from the platform's website. The heat map on the watchdog's website shows the outage also affected users in India, cutting off access for a long time.

However, the services are not entirely down, with several users reporting they were able to access X on mobile phones and other devices via web browsers.

The outage, which continued at the time of publishing, comes days after X suffered what Musk claimed was a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. He said X was hit by a massive cyberattack done by “either a large, coordinated group and/or a country.” X was down for nearly a day in the second week of March.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” said Musk in a post after X recovered from the outage ear this month. During the last attack, outage reports touched 40,000 globally, marking one of the most severe disruptions in X's history.

Later, Dark Storm, a hacker group that supports Palestine, claimed responsibility for the purported cyberattack, sharing screenshots of their doing in a Telegram group chat.