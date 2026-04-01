X (Twitter) Down Today: Massive Outage Hits Elon Musk’s Platform, Thousands Of Users Face Disruptions

New Delhi: Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), suffered a disruption on Monday morning, leaving thousands of users unable to reach the site.

Data from Downdetector, an outage monitoring site, showed that technical difficulties surfaced around 06:00 am IST, with reports rapidly surging past the 20,000 mark.

What glitches were listed?

While several users were able to continue using the platform without interruption, many users using the platform encountered various glitches, such as timelines failing to refresh, app-specific error messages, and an inability to use primary functions.

Statistics from the site indicate that the mobile application was the primary source of frustration, accounting for 45% of all reports. Meanwhile, 24% of users struggled with their feeds, and 19% faced issues while trying to use the desktop website.

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What Grok said?

Responding to one user, X’s AI chatbot Grok said: “X is down for some users right now due to a brief technical outage, feeds not loading, errors popping up.”

It added: “No official cause released yet (common with these short spikes). Should be back online soon based on patterns from recent incidents.”

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Similar incident in Past

This recent glitch occurred shortly after a comparable service interruption on March 26 when X was experiencing an outage. Thousands of users had reported an inability to load feeds and carry out basic searches. According to the website Downdetector, more than 10,000 issues had been detected.