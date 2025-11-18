xAI Launches Grok 4.1 With Higher Accuracy and Emotional Intelligence: Everything You Need to Know

New Delhi: xAI has announced the launch of Grok 4.1, the newest version of its artificial intelligence model. The update is now available to all users on grok.com, X, and mobile apps. The company is calling this release a major step forward in how AI can think, respond, and connect with people.

So, what has changed for everyday users?

- Better performance: Grok 4.1 is much stronger than its previous version. In blind tests where people compared answers without knowing which model wrote them, Grok 4.1 was chosen almost 65 per cent of the time over Grok 4.0. Even when running in a simpler mode, it still ranks higher than most other full-powered AI models. This means users will notice faster, clearer, and more useful answers.

- Emotional intelligence: One of the biggest upgrades is how Grok 4.1 understands feelings and tone. It scored number one on EQ-Bench, a test designed to measure emotional intelligence in AI. This means the model can respond in ways that feel more natural, empathetic, and human-like. For users, this translates into conversations that are easier to follow and more relatable.

- Factual accuracy: A common problem with AI is “hallucination,” where the system gives wrong or made-up information. xAI says Grok 4.1 has cut this issue down by almost three times compared to the older version. This makes it far more reliable when people ask for facts, news, or explanations.

The model is currently available in Auto mode, which means users don’t need to do anything to start using it. For those who want more control, Grok 4.1 can also be selected directly in the model picker.