Xiaomi 17 Series Is Coming to India Next Week

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series will launch in India next week, less than a fortnight after its global debut at MWC 2026. The company has also teased the arrival of the Xiaomi Pad 8 alongside the new flagship phones, setting up a packed launch day for premium Android hardware.

Xiaomi 17 series India launch date

Xiaomi’s India X handle confirms that the Xiaomi 17 lineup will be unveiled in the country on March 11. The series is expected to include the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in India, but the Pro model is still tipped to remain China-only for now. Globally, Xiaomi is positioning the 17 series as its compact, camera-first flagship range for 2026, so you should expect India variants to follow a similar playbook.

Xiaomi 17: Key specifications to expect

While Indian pricing will only be revealed at launch, the core hardware is already public from the global announcement:

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship SoC.

Advertisement

Display: 6.3‑inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 1.5K-class resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness.

Battery: A 6330mAh unit with 100W wired fast charging and support for 50W fast wireless charging.

Advertisement

Cameras: A 50MP triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Leica, with wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, plus a 50MP selfie camera.

Software: HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: What may stay exclusive to the top model

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to bring the most advanced camera hardware in the lineup, including a larger 50MP LOFIC Omnivision 1050L 1-inch primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto for longer zoom. It shares the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform and HyperOS 3 software, but adds up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Its display is also larger, packing a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,060 nits of brightness. The battery, however, is slightly smaller, featuring a 6,000mAh unit with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

For power users, this will likely be the model to watch, with Xiaomi likely to keep the India pricing competitive against Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series and the upcoming OnePlus 15 Pro.

Xiaomi Pad 8 is also coming

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Xiaomi Pad 8 will share the stage with the 17 series at the India launch. The tablet features an 11.2‑inch 3.2K LCD, a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and a 9,200mAh battery that the company claims can last up to two days. It’s clearly aimed at users who want a productivity‑plus‑entertainment tablet that pairs neatly with the new phones.

Prices to expect