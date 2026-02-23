Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi Pad 8 Set for Launch in India This Month

Xiaomi has announced that its next flagship phones are coming to India later this month. The India launch of the Xiaomi 17 series coincides with its international debut on February 8 in Barcelona, Spain. This is also when the company’s next flagship Android-powered tablet, Xiaomi Pad 8, will break the cover.

Neither of the new Xiaomi devices is entirely new. Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 17 series, including Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in China in September last year, alongside the Xiaomi Pad 8. The top-end Xiaomi 17 Ultra arrived recently in December in the company’s home market. This means their specifications are known, unless Xiaomi decides to make small tweaks for international markets and India.

Xiaomi 17 series

Xiaomi’s announcement does not confirm which phones it will launch in India, but going by previous records, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely. The Xiaomi 17 is expected to tag along. Earlier leaks suggest the Ultra will start at €1,499 (roughly ₹1,61,000), while the regular model could start at €999 (roughly ₹1,07,000).

Specifications for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra include a 6.9-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 3500 nits of peak brightness, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, 200MP periscope cameras, and a 6800mAh battery with 90W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17’s variant in China comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, 50MP triple cameras, a 7000mAh battery, and the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Xiaomi Pad 8

Launched alongside the 17 series in September in China, the Xiaomi Pad 8 boasts an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory. It features a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera, along with a 9200mAh battery. The Pad 8 in China starts at ¥2,199 (roughly ₹27,500).