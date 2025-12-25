Xiaomi 17 Ultra Set for December 25 Launch With Leica Edition: Rumoured Specs and More That We Know So Far | Image: Weibo/Xiaomi

New Delhi: Xiaomi is set to close the year with a major announcement as the company’s latest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, will be unveiled in China today, December 25, at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The Ultra arrives as the fourth model in the Xiaomi 17 lineup, joining the standard Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. Alongside the main device, Xiaomi has confirmed a special Leica Edition, underscoring its deepening partnership with the German imaging brand.

The Ultra has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, with leaks pointing to a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor at its core. This chipset is expected to deliver cutting-edge performance, making the phone one of the fastest Android devices available. Rumours also suggest a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, designed to offer smooth visuals for gaming and everyday use.

Photography is where Xiaomi appears to be placing its biggest bets. Reports indicate the Ultra will feature a 200-megapixel Leica-tuned telephoto camera, supported by a wide and ultra-wide lens setup, and a high-resolution front camera. A particularly intriguing leak claims the phone will introduce a rotary zoom dial built into the circular camera module, allowing users to physically adjust zoom while shooting photos or videos. While Xiaomi has not confirmed this detail, it has teased a new telephoto optical system that promises “revolutionary night scene image quality.”

The Leica Edition, launching alongside the Ultra, is expected to carry the same core specifications but may offer exclusive design touches or camera enhancements. Xiaomi has only revealed its retail box so far, finished in black with Leica branding, leaving fans curious about what sets it apart.

Today’s launch event will also showcase the new generation Xiaomi NoxPlayer, which the company is promoting through a giveaway campaign on Weibo. Fans engaging with Xiaomi’s posts using the hashtag Xiaomi17UltraLaunchScheduledDecember25th stand a chance to win the device.

