Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India; Teases Flagship Xiaomi 16 Ultra with Leica Cameras Ahead of Year-End Debut

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India, expanding its popular Redmi Note 14 series with a new budget-friendly option. The announcement also comes alongside the official teaser of Xiaomi’s next flagship, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra, which is expected to arrive by the end of 2025.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 5,110mAh battery and more

Unveiled as part of Xiaomi’s 15th anniversary and 11 years of operations in India, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. There is an Rs 1,000 discount available through select bank offers.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2100 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, catering to both modern and traditional user preferences.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset and is backed by a 5,110mAh battery, making it ideal for power users. Photography is handled by a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie camera.

Available in Crimson Art, Titan Black, and Mystique White, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G joins the broader Note 14 lineup, which also includes the Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, and Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased, Launch Expected by End of Year

In more premium territory, Xiaomi has officially teased the Xiaomi 16 Ultra, which is now confirmed to be in development and is expected to launch before the end of 2025.