Xiaomi Launches TV S Mini LED Series in India, Starting at ₹51,999

Xiaomi has launched its first Mini LED television lineup in India with the new TV S Mini LED Series, marking its entry into a more premium segment of the TV market. The series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, with prices starting at ₹51,999 and going up to ₹99,999, positioning it directly against offerings from brands like Samsung, TCL, and Hisense in the mid-to-premium category.

Pricing and Positioning in the Segment

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series is priced as follows:

The 55-inch model is priced at ₹51,999, while the 65-inch variant costs ₹71,999 and the 75-inch model is priced at ₹99,999. With bank offers, effective prices drop to ₹48,999, ₹66,999, and ₹89,999 respectively.

This puts Xiaomi in a competitive position. It undercuts several Mini LED TVs from established players while offering similar specifications on paper, especially in larger screen sizes where pricing usually escalates quickly.

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Mini LED Enters Xiaomi’s Portfolio

This is Xiaomi’s first Mini LED TV lineup in India, and that matters more than the spec sheet.

Mini LED technology allows for more precise control over backlighting, which translates into better contrast, deeper blacks, and brighter highlights compared to traditional LED TVs. Xiaomi is combining this with Quantum Dot technology, effectively pushing into the same territory as QLED and premium LED TVs.

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The panels also support up to 1200 nits peak brightness, which is where these TVs start to differentiate themselves in real-world viewing conditions.

Focus on Picture Quality and Motion

The TVs support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode, aiming to deliver content closer to how it was intended to be viewed. For motion handling, Xiaomi has included DLG 120Hz, MEMC, and Auto Low Latency Mode, targeting both sports viewers and gamers who care about smoother visuals and lower input lag.

Audio and Smart Features

On the audio side, the TVs come with a 34W quad-speaker setup tuned with Dolby Audio and DTS technologies, aiming to deliver a more immersive soundstage without requiring external speakers.

The series runs on Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface, which aggregates content across platforms and includes free live TV via Xiaomi TV+. It also supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Miracast, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity across devices.

Availability and Offers