Updated 10 March 2026 at 15:00 IST
Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Focus on Laptop-Like Productivity
Xiaomi's new Pad 8 is the most advanced tablet to date, attempting to maximise productivity to the laptop level at a fraction of the cost.
- Tech News
- 3 min read
Xiaomi has launched the Pad 8 in India, positioning the new tablet as a device that sits between a traditional laptop and a portable tablet. The company says the Pad 8 is designed for users who want laptop-level productivity in a device that is easier to carry.
The tablet runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Xiaomi is pitching the device as a productivity-focused tablet that can handle multitasking, creative work, and everyday entertainment.
Focus on portability
Xiaomi says the Pad 8 has been designed for users who work or study on the move. The company claims it is the slimmest flagship Android tablet in India in 2026, targeting professionals and students who want a device that is easier to carry than a laptop.
The tablet is meant to transition between work and entertainment throughout the day, whether users are attending online meetings, taking notes in class, or streaming content.
Advertisement
Software aimed at multitasking
Running on HyperOS 3, the Pad 8 introduces a redesigned interface with customizable widgets, updated lock screens, and smoother system animations.
The software also adds multiple multitasking tools. Users can run two apps side-by-side using vertical split-screen, while a compact horizontal split allows smaller apps such as chat or notes to stay open alongside the main application.
Advertisement
Xiaomi has also added a Workstation Mode, which reorganises the interface to resemble a desktop workspace. The dock supports more apps and allows faster switching between tasks. The tablet also includes PC-level browser features such as mouse-hover previews, right-click support, and an expanded toolbar, allowing users to work with web apps in a way similar to a laptop.
Performance and hardware
The Pad 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform, which Xiaomi says delivers 32 per cent faster CPU performance and over 50 percent improved GPU performance compared with the previous generation.
The tablet also uses LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, aimed at improving file loading speeds and multitasking performance. For battery life, the Pad 8 packs a 9,200mAh battery, which Xiaomi says is the largest on any Xiaomi tablet so far. It supports 45W fast charging, with a 67W charger included in the box.
Stylus and accessories
The tablet supports the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, a stylus designed for note-taking, drawing, and document annotation. The pen supports over 16,000 pressure levels, ultra-low latency, and rotation support for sketching.
Users can also attach the Pad Keyboard or Focus Keyboard, turning the tablet into a laptop-like setup for typing and productivity.
Display options
Xiaomi is offering the Pad 8 with two display variants. The nano-texture display is designed to reduce glare and reflections for users who spend long hours reading or writing. The glossy display option focuses on richer colours for streaming and gaming.
Pricing and availability in India
The Xiaomi Pad 8 is priced as follows:
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹33,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹36,999
- 12GB + 256GB Nano Texture: ₹38,999
Xiaomi is also introducing a Creator’s Edition bundled with the Focus Pen Pro:
- Creator’s Edition (standard display): ₹41,999
- Creator’s Edition (Nano Texture): ₹43,999
With launch offers, the effective starting price drops to ₹30,999 with SBI Bank card discounts. The tablet will go on sale from March 17 at 12 PM via Amazon, Xiaomi’s website, and retail partners. Accessories such as the keyboard, stylus, and protective cover will be sold separately.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 10 March 2026 at 15:00 IST