Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Focus on Laptop-Like Productivity

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a solid rival to the iPad, offering better productivity and an enhanced viewing experience. | Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has launched the Pad 8 in India, positioning the new tablet as a device that sits between a traditional laptop and a portable tablet. The company says the Pad 8 is designed for users who want laptop-level productivity in a device that is easier to carry.

The tablet runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Xiaomi is pitching the device as a productivity-focused tablet that can handle multitasking, creative work, and everyday entertainment.

Focus on portability

Xiaomi says the Pad 8 has been designed for users who work or study on the move. The company claims it is the slimmest flagship Android tablet in India in 2026, targeting professionals and students who want a device that is easier to carry than a laptop.

The tablet is meant to transition between work and entertainment throughout the day, whether users are attending online meetings, taking notes in class, or streaming content.

Software aimed at multitasking

Running on HyperOS 3, the Pad 8 introduces a redesigned interface with customizable widgets, updated lock screens, and smoother system animations.

The software also adds multiple multitasking tools. Users can run two apps side-by-side using vertical split-screen, while a compact horizontal split allows smaller apps such as chat or notes to stay open alongside the main application.

Xiaomi has also added a Workstation Mode, which reorganises the interface to resemble a desktop workspace. The dock supports more apps and allows faster switching between tasks. The tablet also includes PC-level browser features such as mouse-hover previews, right-click support, and an expanded toolbar, allowing users to work with web apps in a way similar to a laptop.

Performance and hardware

The Pad 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform, which Xiaomi says delivers 32 per cent faster CPU performance and over 50 percent improved GPU performance compared with the previous generation.

The tablet also uses LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, aimed at improving file loading speeds and multitasking performance. For battery life, the Pad 8 packs a 9,200mAh battery, which Xiaomi says is the largest on any Xiaomi tablet so far. It supports 45W fast charging, with a 67W charger included in the box.

Stylus and accessories

The tablet supports the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, a stylus designed for note-taking, drawing, and document annotation. The pen supports over 16,000 pressure levels, ultra-low latency, and rotation support for sketching.

Users can also attach the Pad Keyboard or Focus Keyboard, turning the tablet into a laptop-like setup for typing and productivity.

Display options

Xiaomi is offering the Pad 8 with two display variants. The nano-texture display is designed to reduce glare and reflections for users who spend long hours reading or writing. The glossy display option focuses on richer colours for streaming and gaming.

Pricing and availability in India

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is priced as follows:

8GB + 128GB: ₹33,999

12GB + 256GB: ₹36,999

12GB + 256GB Nano Texture: ₹38,999

Xiaomi is also introducing a Creator’s Edition bundled with the Focus Pen Pro:

Creator’s Edition (standard display): ₹41,999

Creator’s Edition (Nano Texture): ₹43,999