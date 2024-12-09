Xiaomi Wants Android Phones to Support Apple Watch

Apple is infamous for its closed ecosystem, and even though it has expanded support for some of its products and services to work on Android, Windows, and other platforms, popular devices like the Apple Watch still do not support Android. Xiaomi wants to change that as it is reportedly investigating a solution, allowing its Android-powered smartphones to support the Apple Watch.

According to Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is evaluating whether its future products, including smartphones, could be compatible with Apple Watch, as well as AirPods and HomePod "so that the software and hardware ecosystems are fully and deeply compatible." While the tipster's post on Weibo does not specify anything else, the speculation is that cross-platform compatibility could be possible through a dedicated app.

Xiaomi's existing ecosystem on iPhone

Xiaomi already offers data synchronisation between its smartphones and iPhones as part of the Mi Health app, but that works when a Xiaomi smartwatch is paired with an iPhone. The company's next plan entails an entirely opposite synchronisation of devices, which if successful could bridge the gap between Android devices and iPhones. It could let Xiaomi smartphone users opt for an Apple Watch, which is acclaimed for its high-end features that Wear OS smartwatches have yet to offer. While that could be a first-of-its-kind functionality, it will likely be exclusive to Xiaomi's devices.