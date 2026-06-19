‘You Wouldn’t Believe How They’re Kissing My A**’: Trump Reportedly Mocks Bezos, Zuckerberg In Private

US President Donald Trump privately mocked some of America’s most powerful technology leaders after they attempted to rebuild ties with him following his 2024 election victory, according to a new book set to be released next week.

The book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, claims Trump often boasted to friends and guests about the messages and meetings he received from top Silicon Valley executives, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the authors, New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Trump told associates that many of the same tech leaders who opposed him in the past were now eager to win his favour.

At one gathering at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump reportedly showed Elon Musk text messages he had received from leading technology executives. Referring to Bezos and Zuckerberg, Trump is quoted as saying: “Think of where these guys were in 2016. They hated me. They were doing everything they could to knock me down. And look at them now.”

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The book says Musk appeared amused by the situation and described the behaviour as “first-class groveling.”

Trump Allegedly Showed Private Messages To Guests

The authors claim Trump frequently shared details of his interactions with major business leaders. In one instance, he allegedly told guests that they “would not believe” the messages he had received from technology executives.

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The book also describes a meeting between Trump and Zuckerberg at Mar-a-Lago shortly after Thanksgiving in 2024. During the visit, Trump reportedly played a version of the US national anthem performed by a group of jailed January 6 defendants known as the J6 Prison Choir.

Another episode mentioned in the book involves Zuckerberg sending Trump a photograph of a handwritten note created by one of his children. The note reportedly praised what it called the “golden age of America,” a phrase often used by Trump during his campaign.

Trump allegedly later showed the image to visitors while discussing his exchanges with tech leaders.

Tech Giants Sought To Build Relations With New Administration

The book portrays a broader effort by major technology companies to establish working relationships with Trump as he prepared to return to the White House.

Besides Bezos and Zuckerberg, the authors say Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and Apple chief executive Tim Cook also met Trump during the transition period.

One anecdote in the book claims Trump showed guests a letter written by one of Pichai’s children while discussing messages he had received from business leaders.

White House Response

The White House did not directly address the specific claims made in the book. However, spokesperson Kush Desai said Trump remains focused on working with American businesses to strengthen innovation, expand manufacturing and support economic growth.