Your Child’s School Could Be Next: 8,487 Cyberattacks a Week Threaten India’s Classroom, Reveals New Report

India’s schools and colleges are the prime targets of cybercriminals lurking on the dark web. According to a new report by Check Point Software Technologies, the education and research sector in India is being hit by an average of 8,487 cyberattacks every week. That number is nearly double the global average, making it one of the most targeted sectors, second only to healthcare.

Schools and Institutions Under Major Cyber Threat

These cyberattacks are not just happening at well-known schools and colleges. The cyber threat is looming across all kinds of educational institutions. The report notes that even small-scale institutions and websites that help people pay for school and college are easy targets. With increasing digitisation, and more students and teachers joining the online medium, they are inadvertently making it simple for fraudsters to get to them.

Scary Cyberattacks

The kinds of cyberattacks employed by these criminals are equally scary. “Remcos” is a virus that hides in false Microsoft Office files. It is one of the worst cyber threats. Hackers can silently take over a computer if someone opens the file.

"FakeUpdates" is another threat that fools people into downloading phony browser updates from websites that have been hacked. There is also "Formbook," a devious program that steals passwords, logs keystrokes, and even grabs screenshots without authorisation.

Why Are Schools and Colleges Easy to Attack?

The survey says that a lot of schools and colleges in India lack a proper cybersecurity infrastructure and operate with limited cyber security budgets. The increasing digisation have also helped expand the sector’s attack surface. They use a lot of online learning platforms and their own gadgets, such computers and phones.

Schools don't always have strong IT teams or strict cyber protection measures like banks and hospitals do. This makes it easier for hackers to get in. The research also indicates that 74% of Indian companies have serious problems with their systems, like data leakage and software that is easy to hack. And although the average Indian business gets 3,278 hits a week, schools and colleges get a lot more. Hackers employ cheap and easy techniques like phishing emails, bogus websites, and corrupted Office files since most consumers don't know what to look for when they are being attacked.

How to Stay Safe?

Experts suggest that parents and students need to be more aware of this problem, even if the government and schools are taking it seriously and working on ways to fix this. To keep your child’s data safe from unauthorised access, always pay attention when you click on links or download files that seem fishy. It is best to keep your system updated and use strong passwords. Remember, if something online appears odd or too good to be true, it probably is. Whether your child goes to a government school, a private college, or studies online from home, the danger is real. Thousands of attacks are happening every week, and it is time to act.