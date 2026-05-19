Your iPhone Will Generate Subtitles for Playing Video With iOS 27

Apple has confirmed a new accessibility feature coming later this year that will allow iPhones to automatically generate subtitles for videos that do not already include captions. The feature, called “Generated Subtitles for Video,” was announced as part of Apple’s upcoming accessibility updates for iOS 27, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

Unlike traditional captions that depend on creators or streaming platforms manually adding subtitle tracks, Apple’s system automatically transcribes spoken dialogue in real time using on-device speech recognition. That means subtitles can appear even for videos shared by friends and family, older clips without captions, social media videos, or streamed content where subtitle support simply does not exist.

A huge amount of content is watched today on public transport, during office breaks, late at night, in classrooms, in multilingual households, or while pretending to pay attention during meetings that absolutely could have been emails. Subtitles became essential infrastructure for internet culture itself.

Platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts already rely heavily on auto-captioning because engagement drops sharply when viewers cannot immediately follow dialogue. Streaming services have also seen major increases in subtitle usage globally over the last several years.

Advertisement

Apple clearly recognises that shift. According to Apple, subtitle generation will happen entirely on-device using local speech recognition models rather than cloud processing.

That matters for two reasons. First, privacy. Videos do not need to be uploaded externally for transcription. Second, speed. On-device processing removes dependency on network latency and allows subtitles to appear more seamlessly during playback.

Advertisement

The feature is part of a much larger accessibility expansion across Apple platforms. Apple has spent the last few years steadily improving live transcription, caption customisation, and audio accessibility features across iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices.