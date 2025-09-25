Republic World
Updated 25 September 2025 at 18:17 IST

YouTube Finally Lets You Hide Those Annoying End Screens

YouTube wants you to enjoy your videos without feeling pestered. Creators still get their promotion tools, but viewers finally get the power to shut them off when they want.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
YouTube Finally Lets You Hide Those Annoying End Screens | Image: Reuters
You know those little pop-ups at the end of a YouTube video that ask you to subscribe or watch another clip? They’re called end screens. Creators use them to promote their channels, but for viewers, they can often feel distracting,  especially when you just want to finish the video in peace.

Now, YouTube is giving you more control. The platform is adding a “Hide” button in the video player. Tap or click it, and those end screens disappear instantly. If you change your mind, there’s also a “Show” button to bring them back.

A couple of things to keep in mind. The Hide button only works on the video you’re currently watching. If you open another video, you’ll need to press it again. On desktop, YouTube is also removing that little subscribe button that used to appear when you hovered over a channel’s watermark logo.

YouTube says it made these changes after listening to viewers who asked for fewer distractions while watching. YouTube tested this feature and found hiding end screens only reduced clicks by about 1.5%, and the watermark subscribe option barely made a difference at all.

In short, YouTube wants you to enjoy your videos without feeling pestered. Creators still get their promotion tools, but viewers finally get the power to shut them off when they want.

Published By : Priya Pathak

Published On: 25 September 2025 at 18:17 IST

