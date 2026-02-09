YouTube Music Is Charging Money for Song Lyrics

New Delhi: Lip-syncing with lyrics on YouTube Music may no longer be free. Google’s music streaming service has begun placing song lyrics behind a paywall, a feature that was introduced in 2020 at no cost. In the latest rollout, users are greeted with a message on the Now Playing screen: “You have [x] views remaining. Unlock lyrics with Premium.”

How the Paywall Works

Free users are allowed to view lyrics for five songs before hitting the limit. After that, only the first few lines remain visible, while the rest are blurred. This change has been tested with a small group of users for months and now appears to be rolling out globally. Google has yet to issue an official confirmation, but multiple reports suggest the paywall is becoming standard.

Why It Matters

Lyrics were one of YouTube Music’s most popular free features, helping users sing along, learn languages, and discover music more deeply. By moving lyrics behind a subscription, Google is signalling a shift toward monetising features that were once free, potentially frustrating long-time users.

Pricing in India

For Indian users, the cost of upgrading is relatively affordable compared to global rates. As of February 2026, YouTube Premium in India is priced at Rs 149 per month for individual plans, with family and student plans available at discounted rates. There is also YouTube Premium Lite available in India at Rs 89 per month. Premium unlocks not only lyrics but also ad-free playback, offline downloads, background listening, and access to YouTube Originals.

User Reactions

Early feedback has been mixed. Some users argue that lyrics are a basic feature that should remain free, while others note that the subscription offers broader benefits beyond lyrics. The move reflects Google’s broader strategy of nudging free users toward paid subscriptions.