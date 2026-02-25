YouTube Premium Lite Membership Now Offers Additional Benefits

YouTube’s affordable Premium Lite membership now comes with two additional benefits, making it more appealing to customers who do not want to pay the full price for YouTube Premium. Premium Lite subscribers can now play videos in the background and download them for offline viewing.

According to the company, the latest update to the Premium Lite membership brings the total benefit count to three: ad-free viewing for uninterrupted playback, background play to allow access to other apps while listening to a video’s audio, and offline downloads to let you save videos on your device.

With the update, the Premium Lite membership becomes slightly closer to the regular Premium subscription without an extra cost. However, YouTube has noted that these additional benefits will work on “most videos.” That means background play and offline downloads will not work on some videos as part of the company’s attempt to maintain the distinction between Premium Lite and Premium memberships.

The new features are now rolling out to subscribers and will expand to all markets over the coming weeks, where the Premium Lite pilot is underway. In India, YouTube’s Premium Lite membership costs ₹89 per month, while the regular Premium membership is priced at ₹149 per month.

