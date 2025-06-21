YouTube's new AI Tool Can Create Videos Without Camera, Here’s How It May Affect Content Creators

Updated 21 June 2025 at 15:05 IST
YouTube videos are taking a new route for video creation and this one has got less to do with human intelligence and more, or almost everything to do with Artificial Intelligence(AI). The video streaming giant trying out a new AI tool that can generate films for you without a camera, editing, or even acting skills. The platform is planning to integrate Google’s laest Veo 3 AI technology into YouTube Shorts.
Google’s AI offering, Veo 3, is an AI tool that creates video from text prompts. It is like a video generation tool that does not require camera or any traditional set up required to create a video. Everything goes into AI and comes out ready-made. That sounds thrilling, but it could be bad news for small-town content creators who have worked hard to build their businesses.
Neal Mohan, the CEO of YouTube, said at the Cannes Lions Festival that Shorts will soon get a big AI update. Veo 3 is Google's newest video AI model, and it's coming to the platform.
Veo 3 isn't only a tool for editing videos, it can make a whole video with just a few words you input. Want to see a kid playing with a paper plane while jovial music plays in the background? Type that and done. You don’t have to shoot anything with your camera or use any editing software to finish your video.
With Veo 3, you can add noise, sights and even ambience to your video. YouTube boasts that Shorts are watched more than 200 billion times a day. With Veo 3, that number might go up. But here's the other side- if AI films start to take over the platform, real artists may not get as much attention. More than a quarter of the people in the YouTube Partner Program get money from Shorts. And if AI can do their jobs faster and for less money, a lot of people might lose their source of income.
Published 21 June 2025 at 15:05 IST