YouTube Tests Direct Messaging Feature: Users Will Soon Share Videos and Chat Inside the App

New Delhi: YouTube has begun testing a new direct messaging feature that allows users to share videos and chat inside the platform. The experiment is currently limited to adult users aged 18 and above in Ireland and Poland, but if successful, it could be extended to more regions.

The feature lets users share long‑form videos, Shorts, and live streams directly through the YouTube mobile app. Once shared, viewers can start conversations about the content without leaving the platform. This marks a shift toward making YouTube more social and interactive, similar to rivals like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, which already offer built‑in messaging.

YouTube says this was a top request from users. Many wanted a way to discuss videos in real time without switching to other apps. By keeping conversations inside YouTube, the company hopes to boost engagement and strengthen community interaction.

Messages will be subject to YouTube’s Community Guidelines. The company has clarified that:

- Messages may be scanned and reviewed to ensure compliance.

- Systems will look for content that could cause real‑world harm.

- Flagged chats may be reviewed by moderators.

This means the same standards that apply to videos will also apply to private conversations, keeping the platform consistent and safe.