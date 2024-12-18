YouTube To Tell If a Video Uses AI Copies of Celebrities, Creators

YouTube is cracking down on artificial intelligence-generated duplicates of creators and celebrities to ensure the authenticity of sources. The Google-owned video platform has announced a partnership with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to help creators and verified contributors, including celebrities, submit removal requests for content that uses their AI-generated copies. The related tools will become available as part of a trial to accounts belonging to celebrities and athletes early next year, while creators in other categories will receive the tools later.

The latest move is an expansion of YouTube’s plan to give celebrities and creators tools that would help them manage AI-generated depictions of themselves and their voices. With the upcoming tools, the same accounts will be able to flag content using their AI copies, including videos with their faces, “at scale.”

“By collaborating with CAA, we’ll gain insight from some of the world’s most influential figures—some of whom have been significantly impacted by the latest waves of AI innovation—to refine our product before releasing it to a wider group of creators and artists,” said YouTube in a blog spot. “CAA’s clients’ direct experience with digital replicas in the evolving landscape of AI will be critical in shaping a tool that responsibly empowers and protects creators and the broader YouTube community.”