6 Best Apps To Read Books For Free - Use These Apps To Read Books And Improve Knowledge

Smartphones have become our gateways to almost everything these days. From ordering food, online banking, games, online classes, almost everything can be done through modern smartphones. Smartphones can even be used to store tens of thousands of books. There are a lot of free apps that people can use to download books of their choice. Read on to find the best apps to read books for free.

6 Best Apps To Read Books For Free

Here is a list of free reading apps that users can download on their smartphones and read books from. These apps have a wide variety of books and people can choose the app that fits their purpose. We have listed each app according to its usefulness and ease of access.

Aldiko

Aldiko is a highly customisable reading app that you can use to read pdf files and downloaded books on your device. The app supports the following formats - ePub, PDF, Adobe DRM files. You can also find a ton of free and paid books in the app itself. It also a good collection of audiobooks.

Kindle

Kindle is the most widely used application for free eBooks around the world. There are a huge variety and collection of free books on this app. There are almost all paid books available and you can export books from your device as well. Kindle is an all in one app.

Nook

Nook is one of the best free apps to read books. Along with a collection of free books, you can also browse through newspapers and magazines. Apart from that, if there's a specific book you want to purchase, they have their own in-app store for that.

Wattpad

Wattpad started as a community of writers and has quickly evolved into a place where thousands of writers submit their work on the app. Anyone with a Wattpad account can access this content and comment on it as well. Plus, users can download the books they wish to read and access them while offline.

Goodreads

Goodreads is a popular community of readers and writers who come together to discuss and review books. The Goodreads app has a ton of free books that readers can read, plus you can buy the books you need through the app itself. The social community of Goodreads is an added bonus for any bibliophile.

Oodles Ebook Reader

The Oodles app has a collection of more than 50,000 books for users to access. These books range from different categories such as fiction, romance, self-help and fantasy. The app is highly customisable and there are a lot of useful reading features that allow you to customise the reader to your liking.

Source: Unsplash and respective apps