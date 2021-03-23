7 Free Educational Apps For Students To Improve Their Knowledge With Free Courses

The COVID 19 pandemic has had a major impact on a lot of sectors including the education sector. School and college students around the world haven't been able to attend their classes in person for more than a year at this point. Most schools and colleges have been conducting their studies online. Many students have been suffering due to this change, but online education looks to be the future of the education sector. Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at some free educational apps that students can use to learn many different topics, from the comfort of their homes.

7 Free Educational Apps For Students

Here is a list of a few free apps that are popular worldwide and that students can use to improve their knowledge in subjects of their interest. All the apps given below are available for download on the Android Play Store.

edX

edX has partnered with world-famous universities such as Harvard, MIT and many others to bring close to 2500 different courses in their app. These courses mainly focus on humanities and natural sciences subjects and these are taught by professors of the best colleges in the world. Most of the courses on this platform are completely free; however, there are some paid professional courses too for interested students.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to provide excellent free education for inquisitive minds worldwide. The courses in this app are completely free and given in the form of video tutorials. Khan Academy is one of the most popular apps to learn from around the world.

Duolingo

If you're interested in learning a new language, you won't find an app that better suits your purpose than Duolingo. The app has all the major languages in the world that you can learn completely for free. The app has a friendly user interface and provides a lot of in-depth knowledge as you advance in learning a new language.

Udemy

Udemy is one of the most popular names in the world of online learning. Udemy has a total of 130,000 free video courses available on the site that students can access from anywhere in the world. There is a wide range of topics covered, from business to tech to art, you will find something that interests you. There are also a lot of professional paid courses you can choose from to enhance your talents.

Coursera

Coursera is up there with Udemy in terms of popularity and is used all over the world. Coursera has thousands of free courses on various different topics. There are also courses from universities such as Stanford and Princeton on this app, as well as courses from tech giants like Google. If you're looking for a high-level professional course, you should check out the Coursera app.

Future Learn

Future Learn is a project partly owned by Open University. The app provides a wide range of free short courses on a large variety of subjects. You can take these courses completely for free, as long as you just want to learn. You can also pay a small fee to get a certificate made for the course that you complete.

SoloLearn

SoloLearn is a niche application focused on students who want to improve their coding skills. From beginners to expert coders, everyone can find an appropriate course for them to learn and improve. The app offers courses around a lot of different coding languages such as JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Python, Java, Swift, and C++.

Source: Unsplash