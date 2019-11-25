Aadhar Card App Update: Check Out The Features Of The New MAadhar App

The UIDAI or the Unique Identification Authority of India recently launched a new version of the mAadhar app. The app is available for both Android and iOS for Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 onwards respectively. The mAadhar app is compatible with all phones and tablets.

New features of the mAadhar app

The mAadhar app is for Aadhar cardholders to access their cards and the details like name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph through their mobile phones. The app can be downloaded on Google Playstore or Apple Store using the phone number registered with the UIDAI. The newest app by UIDAI has recommended all its mAadhar app users to uninstall the previous version of the app. Check out the new features that will be beneficial for user in the new mAadhaar app

More than 35 Aadhar services will be made available to users with the new m Aadhar app. Users can now download Aadhar, status check, order Aadhar reprint, locate Aadhar Kendra etc through the app. UIDAI will also stop operating through third-party versions of the app. Hence, they have asked all users to uninstall the previous app and download the newest mAadhar app instead. The biggest update in the new mAadhar card app is that the app will now have two different sections inside. The first window will be the Aadhar Services Dashboard that will have a list of all the online services accessible for Aadhar cardholders. The second dashboard will be personalised section for Aadhar cardholders. It will have services that you can add to your profile in the app. Users can also add up to three Aadhar profiles on their apps from now on. When you do so a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number during login. Aadhar card holders can now also add a four-digit password for their mAadhar app. The passcode will be required if one wants to access services like Aadhar profile like Aadhar Lock/ Unlock, Biometric Lock/ Unlock, VID generator, eKYC etc.

