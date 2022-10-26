Last Updated:

After WhatsApp, Apple's IMessage & FaceTime Down; Here's What We Know So Far

Hours after the popular chat app, Whatsapp reported a brief outage, a similar disruption was reported by Apple's iMessage and FaceTime users on Tuesday.


Apple iMessage

Image: @Saad_IsmaiI/Twitter


Hours after the popular chat app Whatsapp reported a brief outage, a similar disruption was reported by Apple's iMessage and FaceTime users on Tuesday. Though Apple confirmed that the issues were resolved successfully, an outage across the globe left people complaining that they couldn’t send or receive messages. The same issue was also raised by FaceTime users-- a popular app used to make video and audio calls on iPhone or iPad.

More than 11,000 users reported 'iMessage down'

According to the American multinational technology company, it was a temporary issue that had caused a brief outage in its iMessage service and the video calling app FaceTime, and added the problems were resolved. It is worth mentioning that iMessage is a chat and instant messaging service for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. iMessage is offered by Apple and is considered a free alternative to text messages or SMS.

Meanwhile, users rushed to the tracking website, Down Detector, to report the disruption. As per the outage tracking website, more than 11,050 users reported issues with sending messages on the app. Several users also took to Twitter to report the disruption and shared witty comments and memes.

Image: Downdetector

WhatsApp down

Earlier today, Whatsapp users also suffered a similar issue for close to two hours. According to the tracking app, people started reporting problems with WhatsApp at around 3 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A number of users reported that they were not able to make calls or send messages on the Meta-owned messaging platform. The app showed a connection/network error.

Soon thereafter, #Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.  A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologized for any inconvenience.

Image: Twitter/@GeekCubano

