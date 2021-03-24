Alternatives To Discord: Check Out These 5 Discord Alternatives To Use For Business

In recent years Discord has become one of the most popular social platforms being used by both gamers and game developers around the world. Aside from the gaming community the app is being used by start-up businesses as well. The creators of Discord deserve all the credit for enabling gamers, work buddies, and business owners to collaborate within the periphery of games. However, lately, the app has been facing many issues one of the most common ones being server raids. Chat Bombardment & harassment are some other issues that have amplified people’s search to find alternatives to Discord.

According to a report, one of the reasons that people are looking for Discord alternatives is its design. While the fancy design appeals the gamers, it might not be the best option for businesses and organizations. The design is more gamer-friendly. Here are some apps like Discord.

Troop Messenger

Troop Messenger is a communication and collaboration tool suitable for small, mid, and large-sized teams. In user interface it is quite similar to Slack. Team members can send and reply to messages instantly in real-time on Troop messenger. Also all communication is documented for future reference.

Chanty

Chanty is another one of discord alternatives. It allows users to exchange chat and voice messages, have audio and video calls with their teams. The users can manage tasks from a single place and turn messages into tasks, assigning them to your team members. Chanty also integrates third-party apps including Trello, Asana, Zapier, Google Drive, Dropbox, and etc.

Team Speak

TeamSpeak is the number one choice when it comes to being an alternative to Discord. It has a dedicated communication system for online gaming. The software uses crystal clear sound to communicate with team members cross-platform with military-grade security and lag-free performance.

Hey Space

HeySpace is a free task and project management software. It has both communication and collaboration features. It is a perfect mix of project management software coupled with a dedicated communication tool. It is already being used by teams such as Blitzmetrics, Arizona State University and Wondersauce.

Slack

Slack is touted as one of the best team chat software there are. It's better than Discord in terms of the integrations it offers. Slack integrates with various third-party tools like Trello and GitHub unlike Discord. It makes collaboration faster as users get a centralized event. It has a polished and intuitive user interface.

